W MI chef to be featured on Food Network show

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan chef will soon head out to California, where she will be featured on a Food Network show.

Jenna Arcidiacono tells 24 Hour News 8 that she will be featured in an episode of Guy’s Grocery Games. Arcidiacono, the owner and chef at Amore Trattoria Italiana in Comstock Park, said the episode will be filmed Feb. 1 in Santa Rosa, California.

Guy’s Grocery Games, hosted by Guy Fieri, is described on Food Network’s website as a “high-stakes, high skills, grocery store cooking competition.” The show pits four chefs against each other and includes various challenges, such as creating a dish with five or fewer items or with a limited budget.

Arcidiacono said she is unsure when the show will air, saying the editing process takes “at least six months.”

Guy’s Grocery Games

