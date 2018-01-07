2018 Golden Globe Award Winners

Partial list of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:
MOTION PICTURE
—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
TELEVISION
—TV Series, Drama — “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
—Actor, TV Series, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us,”
—Actress, TV Series, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies.”
—Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
*This list will be updated throughout the award show.*
