Baby’s development stunted, family left with few answers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — He’s nearly 4 months old and hasn’t grown an inch since he was born.

On Sunday, A’dan Parker remained at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in his third extended stay. His mother, Felicia Welch, is seeking answers on her son’s condition following multiple tests and no diagnosis.

“Nobody had answers, every test that they’re doing is coming back normal,” Welch said.

At 4 months old, A’dan is expected to be small, but doctors quickly noticed something wasn’t right. He isn’t gaining weight or growing in height. He is the same 8 pounds, 12 ounces and 21 inches he was at birth.

Last month, the family was told he is also legally blind.

“He didn’t respond to toys, lights, toys that were on his car seat he didn’t interact with,” Welch said.

It’s been such a tough journey for A’dan so far, but Welch is hoping she can get more help by sharing his story.

She said it’s tough to think about, but she sometimes realizes he may not make it. Welch said doctors aren’t saying anything about odds, just that her son’s situation needs immediate medical attention and surveillance.

This is Welch’s fourth child with her boyfriend, and they haven’t had complications like these with their other children. Doctors told the family the issues A’dan is dealing with are genetic.

“I definitely know he’s fighting and you know having to think about it, it’s hard,” Welch said.

She said she is staying strong and hopeful for her son, and maybe there is help available that she doesn’t know about, as there may be other families in similar situations.

“You can’t just say you’re going to give up and you’re going to quit fighting. He can’t speak for himself so nobody else is going to do it I’m going to make sure,” Welch said.

Welch says she’s considering taking her son to Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for treatment to look at other options. The family has also created GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses.

