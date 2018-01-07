Boil water advisory issued in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break in Kalamazoo has led to a boil water advisory for residents on several streets.

The break occured on Shakespeare Avenue between Lake Street and E. Stockbridge Avenue on Sunday.

Residents on the following streets are advised to boil their water until Jan. 10:

Shakespeare Avenue south from Lake Street to Clinton Avenue, both sides of the street;

Stockbridge Avenue from western end of Street easterly to Schuster Avenue, both sides of street;

Byron Avenue from E. Stockbridge south to Egleston Avenue, both sides of street;

Egleston Avenue from Byron Avenue east to Schuster Avenue, both sides of street;

Schuster Avenue from Lake Street south to Clinton Avenue;

Clinton Avenue from Shakespeare Avenue to dead end east of Schuster Avenue.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

