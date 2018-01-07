Deputies: Man, 23, killed in NW Kent Co. crash

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a man is dead after a crash in northwest Kent County early Sunday.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on White Creek Avenue between 18 Mile Road and Wiersma Street in Solon Township.

Deputies say the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree. The driver, a 23-year-old Solon Township man, was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending family notification.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, deputies say.

