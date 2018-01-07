Deputies release IDs in I-96 murder-suicide

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies have identified three people involved in an apparent murder-suicide on I-96 in Ionia County.

The shooting happened at 9:39 p.m. Saturday on eastbound I-96 in Boston Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found a Chevrolet Equinox parked in the road with the liftgate and passenger side doors open. Deputies say two people, 51-year-old David Somers and 51-year-old Lisa Somers, were found off the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. A loaded shotgun was found under David Somers’ body, deputies say.

A third person, identified as 18-year-old Amber Dewey, was found inside the vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where she is in critical but stable condition. Deputies say she is the daughter of Lisa Somers.

Deputies say all three people involved are from Kaleva, which is northeast of Manistee.

The freeway was shut down for several hours while they investigated, deputies say. It reopened at 1:40 a.m.

Deputies say there is no clear motive for the homicide, which remains under investigation.

