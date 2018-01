GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say three people were injured in a crash on US-131 Sunday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at 1:22 p.m. on northbound US-131, north of Franklin Street.

Police say two of the victims were pinned in their vehicles. All three victims are stable and responsive, according to police.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the right and center lanes of northbound US-131 at Franklin are blocked due to the crash.

US-131 SB at Franklin St

Right Lanes Blocked

Due to a Crash

Kent County Christine Eubanks

1-7-18

13:36 — MDOT – West Michigan (@MDOT_West) January 7, 2018

