Photos: ‘Grease Lightning’ Juice Ball 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A charity event benefiting Kitchen Sage was held at 20 Monroe Live on Saturday night.
The proceeds went to Kitchen Sage, a culinary training program for at-risk youth. Check out some photos from the 1950s-themed event:
‘Grease Lightning’ Juice Ball 2018
‘Grease Lightning’ Juice Ball 2018 x
