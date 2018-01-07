Photos: ‘Grease Lightning’ Juice Ball 2018

By Published:
Juice Ball 9 "Grease Lightning", featured Nine Mile Smile bringing the sounds of 1950s musical "Grease" to the stage of 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A charity event benefiting Kitchen Sage was held at 20 Monroe Live on Saturday night.

The proceeds went to Kitchen Sage, a culinary training program for at-risk youth. Check out some photos from the 1950s-themed event:

‘Grease Lightning’ Juice Ball 2018