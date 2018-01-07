Police: Man struck by vehicle, killed in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a man was killed while trying to cross 28th Street early Sunday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on 28th Street near Eastern Avenue.

Police say the pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was trying to cross 28th Street and may not have been using the crosswalk when he was struck.

The pedestrian died at the scene, police say. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police say it is too early to tell whether or not alcohol or speed were involved in the crash.

28th Street will be shut down between Kalamazoo Avenue and Eastern Avenue while police investigate.

28th St SE between Kalamazoo and Eastern is currently completely shut down as we investigate a fatal car vs. pedestrian accident. We anticipate it opening back up in a couple hours. Please seek an alternate route. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) January 7, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

