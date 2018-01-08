‘Alexa, what’s in the news?’ Get WOOD briefings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You can now get the latest headlines from 24 Hour News 8 without having to lift a finger.

News flash briefings from 24 Hour News 8 are now available for free on devices with Amazon Alexa.

Through Alexa, our anchors and meteorologists will provide you with a short audio update on the news and weather for West Michigan. Our team will post fresh briefings several times each day so you’ll always be up to date.

You can add WOOD TV8 flash briefings to your Alexa device by clicking on this link to the Amazon store, signing in and then clicking “enable.”

You can also get our flash briefings through your Alexa app. Go to the menu and select “Settings.” Under “Accounts,” find “Flash Briefing.” Choose “Get more Flash Briefing content” to go to the Alexa Skills store, then search for “WOODTV.” Tap on the 8 logo and then “enable.”

Then just ask Alexa for a news flash to find out what’s going on in our community without having to stop what you’re doing.

