Benton Harbor DPS: Charge pending in woman’s murder

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is expected to face a murder charge in the death of a Benton Harbor woman, police say.

The victim, whose name was not released Monday, was reported missing Sunday, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Her family was worried because she had been gone for several hours.

Officers soon found her car parked at the Hayward Wells apartment complex, which is in the area of Colfax Avenue and Britain Avenue. They discovered her body inside.

Police said they immediately suspected foul play and identified the man with whom the victim had been in a long-term relationship as the suspect.

The suspect was arrested in Kalamazoo on unrelated drug and weapons charges. A warrant for open murder in the Benton Harbor case has been requested.

The victim’s name will be released after an autopsy, which is expected to happen Tuesday. Police said more details about the suspect would also be released later.

