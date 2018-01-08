Competency exam for double shooting suspect

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of shooting and injuring two people in Muskegon in November will undergo a mental health examination.

The competency exam for 22-year-old Jaraun Render was ordered Monday. As a result, the preliminary hearing that was scheduled to take place was postponed.

Render is accused of shooting 19-year-old Linda Jamerson, the mother of his children, and her 26-year-old boyfriend Dajuan Edison, in the parking lot of a Muskegon convenience store Nov. 14. Police say Jamerson was shot 12 times, but she survived, as did Edison.

The day after the shooting, an Amber Alert was issued for Jamerson’s three children, the oldest of whom is 3, who were believed to be with Render. All three were soon found safe at their grandmother’s house in Grand Rapids.

Render was found the next day in Grand Rapids and arrested without incident. He’s charged with four criminal counts, including two of attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty, though a source told 24 Hour News 8 he confessed to the shooting.

