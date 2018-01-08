Crash involving school bus closes NB Plainfield Ave.

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of students from Northview Public Schools were heading to an after-school event when a pickup truck collided with their bus.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. Monday on Plainfield Avenue at 5 Mile Road NE in Plainfield Township.

Firefighters on scene tell 24 Hour News 8 about 40 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Two students suffered minor scrapes and the driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries, according to the Plainfield Township Fire Department.

Northbound Plainfield Avenue remained closed an hour after the crash.

The district called in alternative transportation for students, since the bus’ front wheel was damaged in the crash.

