Keeping Grand Rapids Christmas tree lights tidy





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a sign the holiday season is wrapping up: The lights have come down from the tree outside the Media Arts Center at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

The 38-foot tall tree in Rosa Parks Circle downtown will be removed in the next few days. It went up in November with the help of a crane.

On Monday, a team of three in cherry pickers collected the lights.

“With this tree, we canopy it at the end so we got to take the canopy part down and then we start unwrapping the individual branches,” said Matt Mulder of Shine Holiday Lighting in Grandville.

From an outsider’s view, it looked like the crew from Shine Holiday Lighting was playing a game of basketball, balling up lights rapidly. But there’s a method to the madness.

“We ball them up,” Mulder said. “We actually ball them into a ball like this, that way we keep them tangle-free and it’s easier to put them up next year.”

==Above, Mulder demonstrates the wrapping technique.==

