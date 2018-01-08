Meet Carol Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) A growing senior population means families are spending more time providing care to loved ones. There’s a new app being launched in Grand Rapids that lets people request fast and convenient home health care services for themselves or an elderly loved one. It’s called Carol Health.

Carol Health provides direct care to anyone who needs care in the comfort of their home, this includes the elderly population. They also serve the caretakers out there who are caring for a loved one by providing peace of mind to them and the rest of their family who can’t always be there.

The initial offerings will include things like Wound Dressing Changes, Vital Signs Check, Medication Assistance, and Respite Care with the intention of adding services based on feedback

Payment will be set up when you set up your profile on the app by using a credit or debit card, so during the transaction there is no cash or check exchange making it easy for both those receiving care and those providing the care. The cost is $65 per hour, no matter how many services are provided during that time. For those requests that are longer than an hour, we pro-rate it at a $65 / hour rate.

They are a private pay service, which means you do not need insurance, but the price point is comparable to a co-pay. They have found a way to lower the cost of care, and give direct access in a way that is convenient for people.

You can sign up for services at carolhealth.com by clicking “Go to app” in the top right corner or call 1-888-68-CAROL

