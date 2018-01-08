Montcalm County crash seriously injures Belding man

EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that seriously injured an Ionia County man.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on N. Lafayette Street south of Wise Road in Eureka Township, north of Greenville.

Investigators say 46-year-old William Mason of Belding was leaving a business when he pulled into the path of a pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old Ionia man.

Rescue crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free Mason from the wreckage of his Honda Accord. He was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say the other driver and Mason’s 54-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash, which closed portions of Greenville Road for about a half-hour.

Authorities say it’s unclear why Mason pulled into the path of the pickup truck, and there are no known contributing factors to the crash.

