MSP: Mom, unborn child die after US-131 crash in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother and her unborn child are dead following a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 1:22 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the highway, north of Franklin Street, according to Grand Rapids police.

Michigan State Police say a Ford F-150 was heading north on US-131 when it hit a Nissan stalled on the roadway.

A pregnant woman and her two children who were in the Nissan; they were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Troopers say the woman died at the hospital. Medical employees tried to deliver her baby, but the infant died as well, according to MSP.

The conditions of the driver’s two children are unclear.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 35-year-old Rockford man, was treated at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital and released.

The crash closed two lanes of northbound US-131 at Franklin Street for several hours, but the highway has since reopened.

Troopers say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

