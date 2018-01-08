NB US-131 in Wyoming reopens after crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Northbound US-131 at 28th Street in Wyoming has reopened following a crash Monday morning.

The highway was shut down shortly after 4 a.m. due to a crash north of the 28th Street exit ramp. Around 5 a.m., authorities reopened reopened the northbound lanes.

Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that one person had to be extricated from a vehicle. It’s unknown what led up to the crash or if there are any injuries.

