Orange cream bars sold at Meijer stores recalled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A New York company is recalling orange cream bars sold at Meijer stores for possible listeria contamination.

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation is recalling 320 cases of Purple Cow brand orange cream bars sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The recalled orange cream bars have a production date of Nov. 30, 2017 and a best by date of Nov. 30, 2018, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled bars may have come in contact with listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections among the young, old and people with compromised immune systems, or miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Healthy consumers sickened by listeria may suffer from a high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

So far, no one has reported any illnesses in connection to the recall.

Consumers who bought the recalled Purple Cow brand orange cream bars can get a full refund at Meijer. Anyone with questions can call Fieldbrook Foods Corporation at 1.800.333.0805 ext. 2270.

The company has stopped making and distributing the orange cream bars while the FDA investigates.

