Prison for man arrested in Muskegon drug bust

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of men arrested in a drug bust in the Muskegon area last spring has been sentenced to decades in prison.

In a federal courtroom in Grand Rapids Monday, Alfonzo Johnson was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Johnson pleaded guilty in July to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Under the terms of a plea agreement, four more drug charges and a money laundering charge were dropped.

He was arrested March 5 in the bust that authorities say netted kilos of cocaine, heroin, meth and ecstasy. Also arrested that day was Demarco Knox and former Michigan Department of Corrections employee James Kitchen. All three, along with a fourth person named Devanda Montgomery, were charged in federal court.

Knox pleaded guilty in July to the charges he faced. He was sentenced in December to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release, as well as fines and fees.

In November, Kitchen was convicted of three of the charges he faced. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

