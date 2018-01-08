Tommy and Brook back together for new radio show





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some familiar voices will be returning to your radio dials Monday morning. Tommy and Brook are back together for a brand-new morning show on JQ-99.3 Christian Radio.

The pair have been on radio in West Michigan for nearly 15 years, most recently in the morning at Star 105.7. Both have been off the air for the last six months.

They say listeners can expect some challenges for kindness and change. The pair hope listening in the morning will set the tone for your day — in a positive way.

“We’re anxious and nervous all at the same time. Even though we have been doing radio for years and years, you turn on a different microphone or hit a different button at a different place and you have different listeners that have come to know and love what is happening at Q-99. We are kind of hoping to enhance that, not change it,” Brook said.

You can listen to Tommy and Brook’s new show weekday mornings from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on JQ-99.3.

—–

Online:

JQ-99.3

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

