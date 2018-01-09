$1 Million in Scholarships for Kent Co. Students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are hundreds of scholarships for students in Kent County, and applying for them has never been easier. Thanks to the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, by completing only one application online, it will be submitted for over 50 different scholarships.

Since 1945, the Grand Rapids Community Foundation has been a great scholarship provider to Kent County students offering over $1 million dollars in scholarships this year.

Many times, people who can benefit most for are the least likely to afford the education after high school. When students can attend college or a trade school it helps increase opportunities as well as open doors to new careers.

Over 50% of recipients will be first generation college students. There are scholarships for a wide variety of backgrounds, GPA’s and areas of study and levels of education.

Since 1945, the Grand Rapids Community Foundation has award over 12,000 scholarships. Grand Rapids Community Foundation works hard to create an inclusive environment and 33% of the scholarships were awarded to students of color.

There’s hundreds of scholarships available, and the deadline is April 1st, so apply today!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

