Anti-prevailing wage group may be short signatures

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group that wants to repeal Michigan’s law requiring higher “prevailing” wages on state-financed construction projects may be short signatures — again.

The state elections bureau said Tuesday that of 535 signatures sampled, 370 are valid. That’s shy of the 373 required to let ballot initiatives proceed but more than the 340-signature cutoff that would have led election staff to recommend denial.

Officials will next pull a larger sample of 4,000 signatures to review.

A ballot committee backed by the nonunion Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan says it turned in more than 380,000 signatures for the veto-proof legislation. About 252,000 signatures must be valid in statistical modeling.

The group spent $1.2 million, almost entirely for paid signature circulators. Its previous repeal push in 2015 faltered due to invalid signatures.

