Authorities searching for missing Muskegon Co. man

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a missing Muskegon County man.

Justin Lee Holt, 35, has not been seen since Jan. 3 in the area of Bayne and Maple Island roads in Muskegon County. Authorities said it is believed that Holt was at his Cedar Creek Township home after that.

Authorities describe Holt as standing 6-foot-2 with blonde hair and blue eyes with glasses, a goatee and short hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt with the phrase “Got Perch?” printed on it with blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 231.724.7126.

