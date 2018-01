GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A business fire forced authorities to shut down a busy intersection in Grand Rapids Township early Tuesday morning.

Flames were seen inside the JW’s Coffee House, located at 850 Forest Hill Avenue SE near Ada Drive. Kent County dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 the fire was put out shortly after it started around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The building was slightly damaged, dispatchers said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. There are no report of injuries.

