Enhance your space in the new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is a perfect time of the year to make some improvements to your home living space.

Although, before you spend a lot of money, there are some simple first steps. For instance, take an assessment of your current space and furnishings and make a plan to enhance your space.

Once you have assessed your own needs, then enlist the help of a quality design expert. We recently found great home style information at UBU Home Furnishings.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Rowe is a fabulous furniture line. Well-crafted from quality materials made right in the USA. The special that UBU is offering on the Rowe Chair is something to take advantage of, especially when you can literally design your own special chair for your space. The price of the chair is right around $600.00. There are a number of different styles to choose from and of course all of those different fabric choices. You can make a unique piece for your very own living space.

UBU has the design service, where one of the designers will come to your home and make a custom and personal style plan. Typically there is a charge for that service, but if you say ‘eightWest sent you”, you will get the in-home style consultation free of charge with a furniture purchase.

UBU Home Furnishings

Located under TGI Fridays at RiverTown Crossings

(616) 532-0175

http://www.ubufurniture.com/

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

