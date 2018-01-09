High levels of PFAS found in toddler’s blood

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP. Mich. (WOOD) — The blood of a 20-month-old boy who lives near Wolverine Worldwide’s old dump contains what his family’s doctor called a shocking amount of PFAS.

Jack McNaughton’s blood had 484,000 parts per trillion of PFAS, his father Seth McNaughton said.

That’s nearly as high as the groundwater at Wolverine’s former tannery site in Rockford, which came in at 490,000 parts per trillion.

But the level of PFAS in Sandy Wynn-Stelt‘s blood dwarfs Jack’s. Hers is 5 million parts per trillion. The well at her property has the highest level of PFAS around — 38,000 parts per trillion, 542 times the Environmental Protection Agency’s advisory limit.

The blood tests for her and the little boy were paid for by Varnum Law, the firm representing many Plainfield and Algoma homeowners dealing with PFAS in their wells.

Seth McNaughton, whose family lives across US-131 from Wolverine Worldwide’s old House Street dump, told Target 8 that even his doctor was shocked by the amount.

The PFAS, once found in the Scotchgard that Wolverine used to treat shows, is spreading from the old dump where the company buried sludge until 1970.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the toxic tap water investigation

It’s too soon to say what this could mean for Jack, but his parents told Target 8 they’re worried about his future.

A study on PFAS in West Virginia found probable links to a half-dozen illnesses, including some forms of cancer.

PFAS is known to accumulate in humans as they drink contaminated water or use other products with the chemical. It takes years for it to leave the body.

The Wolverine crisis has grown to cover more homes than any of the nearly 30 known PFAS sites in Michigan, the state has said.

So far in Kent County, wells at 76 homes have tested over the EPA’s advisory level of 70 parts per trillion for PFAS.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

