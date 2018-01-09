I-96 murder-suicide suspect was under investigation





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who authorities say shot his wife and stepdaughter along I-96 had been under investigation for his relationship with an underage female.

It’s a revelation that provides some context about what was happening in the life of the man who seemed to snap out of nowhere.

Investigators say David Somers, 50, shot his wife Lisa and her daughter, Amedy Dewey, before turning the gun on himself along I-96 near the Nash Highway exit Saturday night. Dewey was the lone survivor of the violence. She was critically wounded with a gunshot wound to the head and shoulder.

Multiple sources confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that David Somers had been in the crosshairs of police investigators before the shooting because of an alleged relationship with a minor female.

David Somers, of the Manistee County village of Kaleva, pleaded guilty last year to providing alcohol to a young female. The misdemeanor case alleged that the incident happened in August.

Somers was again under investigation for a relationship with a young female in the time prior to the shootings, sources say.

Family members close to Lisa Somers said they saw no sign of marital trouble between the couple.

“He seemed like the right fit for her,” said Morgan Lifer, Lisa Somers’ niece. “We didn’t see any problems in anything in her life for this to happen.”

The family declined to discuss the details of David Somers’ past publicly, wanting instead to focus their remarks on Lisa Somers.

“She was a fun loving, caring mom,” Lifer said. “She was a leader. She loved life. To see something like that gone. I don’t think we’ve completely made sense of it yet.”

Lisa Somers’ mother Pat Foster said she’ll miss the regular messages from her daughter.

“Her smile,” Foster answered quickly when asked about what she’ll miss most about her daughter. “Her messages on Facebook saying, ‘I love you, Momma,'” she continued.

The family is working to deal with Lisa Somers’ funeral arrangements while also supporting Dewey, who is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Family members said Dewey’s condition was improving Tuesday. They say she has had limited ability to communicate with family but is aware of what happened to her.

“She’s here,” Lifer said. “She was saved for a reason.”

Lifer and Foster both say their faith provides them the only comfort they have after a tragedy like this. It also compels them to forgive the man who police say is responsible.

“I think it’s hard to say but we all have to learn how to forgive because God forgives us,” Lifer said.

The investigations involving David Somers were being handled by the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office. Phone and email messages requesting information from the undersheriff there had not been returned as of Tuesday evening.

Dewey’s loved ones have started a GoFundMe account to raise money to help with her recovery.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

