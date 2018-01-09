Kalamazoo police search for carjacking suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are searching for a suspect who carjacked a woman in the city’s Vine neighborhood Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Wheaton Avenue near Westnedge Avenue, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Police said the woman was sitting in her car when a man approached her. He said he was armed with a pistol and demanded her get out of the car and onto the ground.

The suspect tried to drive away, but crashed into a snowbank. He was able to get away on foot with some stolen items, the release said.

While searching for the suspect, police found the stolen items in the 600 block of Minor Street.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his twenties and around 6-foot tall. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

The victim was unharmed during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

