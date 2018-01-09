Bluhm may get time served in Heeringa murder

Watch Kevin Bluhm’s sentencing streaming live starting at 1:15 p.m.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who authorities say helped his cousin, Jeffrey Willis, move Jessica Heeringa’s body could be set free after he is sentenced this afternoon.

The day before his trial was set to begin in November, Kevin Bluhm pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact in Heeringa’s murder.

He has already been behind bars for about 19 months. Sentencing guidelines call for between zero and nine months in prison. That means he’ll likely be sentenced to time served and possibly released.

Bluhm, a former state prison guard, told investigators he helped his cousin bury Heeringa’s body not far from Willis’ home north of Muskegon. He then said that was a lie, leading to a perjury charge and eventual guilty plea.

But authorities say they think at least part of what Bluhm told detectives was true, which is why he was charged with being an accessory. Heeringa’s body wasn’t found where Bluhm said he and Willis left it, but Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said authorities think Willis moved it later.

Heeringa, 25, vanished from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked on the night of April 26, 2013. Authorities say Willis killed her; he’s scheduled to stand trial in the case in March.

In the meantime, he’s in a state prison on a life sentence after being convicted in November of murdering Rebekah Bletsch, who was shot and killed as she jogged near her rural Muskegon County home in June 2014.

