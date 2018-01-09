MSP: 1 killed in 2-vehicle crash near Sparta

Related Coverage 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire near Sparta

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police say a driver was killed in crash near Sparta on New Year’s Day.

It happened on M-37 south of 15 Mile Road in Sparta Township, between Sparta and Kent City.

Michigan State Police said a southbound vehicle lost control for an unknown reason and struck an oncoming vehicle. Kent County dispatchers had previously told 24 Hour News 8 there were reports that someone was trapped in a burning car.

Troopers say the driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The people inside the northbound vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash, according to MSP.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

