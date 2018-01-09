Pastor: Proposals after GRPD cuffing incident ‘a start’





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was mid-December when police body camera video of 11-year-old Honestie Hodges’s arrest at gunpoint emerged.

Grand Rapids police were looking for a 40-year-old white woman considered a suspect in an attempted homicide; the girl they handcuffed as she left her Turner Avenue NW home was black.

Community outrage sparked by the video has generated proposed policy changes for the Grand Rapids Police Department, as well as discussions between groups that didn’t always talk.

Tuesday, GRPD Chief David Rahinsky updated city commissioners on the progress to prevent such incidents from happening again. He acknowledged that it’s been a challenge.

“How do we quantify a policy that recognizes the uniqueness of dealing with a child, but doesn’t discount the risk to the officer?” Rahinksy questioned. “That’s what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Rahinsky wants to add four lieutenants with both street experience and specialized de-escalation training that can respond to similar incidents.

“I agree there’s value in having more experienced officers on the scene,” said Jeremy DeRoo, executive director of LINC UP, which is a community revitalization group that has also taken on the issues involving police and neighborhood relations.

But DeRoo, who joined members of the local NAACP branch last month to demand changes to the GRPD’s policy, says he’s still concerned with transparency and accountability in the department ranks.

By the end of the month, Rahinsky says he plans to announce changes to policies in the way officers deal with youth. The chief says the policy will not ban the arrest of juveniles.

“There are instances where children pose a risk — both to themselves, the community and law enforcement,” he explained.

The new policy will focus on the reasonableness of arresting juveniles, especially preteens.

“We can’t necessarily point to worst case scenarios and use that as justification for how we deal with everyone,” Rahinsky said. “We’re hoping through discussion, through conversation, through training and policy, we’ll be able to recognize the exceptions to the rule.”

“It’s a start. But what’s most important is that we be a little bit more involved in what those policies, what those trainings are,” said Rev. Nathaniel Moody.

Moody was one of several clergy members who expressed outrage over the Dec. 6 incident and called for change.

“We don’t want anybody to be afraid of not doing their job. And we don’t want the community to be afraid of not being able to call the police to do their job,” Moody said.

The longtime community activist and leader of Brown-Hutcherson Ministries was among those who met with police and city leaders in the wake of the incident. They also met with members of the union representing GRPD officers who came under fire for defending the procedures they followed that night.

“For the first time in our history of Grand Rapids, you never heard of clergy meeting with the police union, or talking with the police union and hearing the officers side,” said Moody. “Because there’s more to the story than what we see.”

Those discussions have led to a better understanding for both sides.

“People are asking themselves the question, ‘How do I deal with a different way of thinking? And I think that’s important,” said Moody.

“If we don’t deal with that, and we don’t change the cultural mindset of how we see each other, then we’re going to repeat the same patterns that our parent, our foreparents have repeated themselves,” he added.

Moody isn’t suggesting the problems have been solved. That won’t happen overnight. But he does say the dialog between the police department, its officers, the city and the community has taken on a tone that he believes will lead to changes that will benefit everyone.

“I think that what we have been able to do in terms of talking to the police department have opened up a new relationship, a new door,” he explained.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

