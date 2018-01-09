Poll: Drinking water safety top issue for MI voters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drinking water safety is the top infrastructure concern among Michigan voters, a new EPIC-MRA survey finds.

The survey released Tuesday was commissioned by the Fix MI State campaign led by the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, aimed at drawing attention to Michigan’s aging infrastructure.

In it, 25 percent of voters identified fixing Michigan’s infrastructure as the top problem facing the state, followed by improving childhood education (16 percent) and controlling crime and drugs (15 percent.)

>>PDF: EPIC-MRA survey summary

When broken down further, 45 percent of surveyed voters said unsafe drinking water was their top infrastructure concern. The findings come as Michigan continues to address the water crisis in Flint and toxic tap water investigation in the Rockford area.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Toxic tap water investigation

State road and bridge safety was the second-most common infrastructure concern, at 22 percent, followed by possible lake and river contamination by sewage spills, at 19 percent.

EPIC-MRA said fixing the state’s infrastructure was the top concern among men and women and all regions except Northern Michigan.

When asked what the state Legislature should focus on after November’s election, 61 percent said infrastructure should be a top priority. A total of 58 percent called childhood education a top priority, 53 percent said providing quality, affordable health care should also be a top priority, and 51 percent said boosting the state economy and creating well-paying jobs should also be at the top of the list.

At 60 percent, the majority of surveyed Michigan voters said the state isn’t spending enough on improving infrastructure.

A December 2016 report ordered by Gov. Rick Snyder concluded Michigan must spend $4 billion more annually to upgrade its infrastructure.

EPIC-MRA says it surveyed 600 Michigan voters between Dec. 9 and 13 for the survey, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.

