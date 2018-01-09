Renovate your home in 2018

eightWest staff Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)    If your new year goals include a home renovation project, there can be a lot to consider — what’s in style for 2018? What contractor should I use? Where do I start? Well this weekend you can answer all those questions at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show. Here to help us preview is Carolyn Alt.

Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place

Dates, Times    & Admission

Friday, January 12  Noon  9:00pm   Adults:  $9.00

Saturday, January 13  10 am  9:00pm     All-Show Ticket:  $16.00

Sunday, January 14  11 am  5pm    Children (6-14): $4.00

5 & Under: Free

Show highlights:

  • Author, editor, and public speaker Boyce Thompson presents his Top Ten New Home Products
  • Designer Showcase, including eight completely finished rooms carefully crafted by the area’s best designers using the latest colors, styles, products, and trends.
  • Seminars by local and national experts on the Build-It Stage
  • Get hands-on training in electrical work, drywall repair , ceramic tiling, and plumbing from the experts at Home Repair Services
  • Join  designers including Leslie Hart-Davidson, Lauren Figueroa, Polly Timmer, and more as they talk trends, color choices, and creating mood at the Design-It stage

https://www.showspan.com/GRR/

Related Posts