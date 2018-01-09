Spin the wheel at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter is a busy time at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. There are great concerts to see and entertainment for the entire family at both the casino and resort as well as the waterpark.

Upcoming shows at Soaring Eagle:

Jake Owen – January 26

Dane Cook – March 31

The Price is Right Live – February 16 and 17

Amsoil Snocross – February 24 and 25

Attend a job fair:

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is looking to fill dozens of job openings. They are holding a job fair on Wedneday, January 17th. 10am-3pm

Human Resources Building – Black Elk Building (7500 Soaring Eagle Blvd).

On the spot interviews and offers:

Vacanies in the following:

Bartender

Call center agent

Cashier

Custodial

Guest room attendant

House keeper

Key booth attendant

Laundry attendant

Line server

Security officer

Table games dealer

Transit driver

Waitstaff

Bring high school diploma, resume suggested – picture ID.

