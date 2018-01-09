Spin the wheel at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter is a busy time at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. There are great concerts to see and entertainment for the entire family at both the casino and resort as well as the waterpark.
Upcoming shows at Soaring Eagle:
- Jake Owen – January 26
- Dane Cook – March 31
- The Price is Right Live – February 16 and 17
- Amsoil Snocross – February 24 and 25
Attend a job fair:
Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is looking to fill dozens of job openings. They are holding a job fair on Wedneday, January 17th. 10am-3pm
Human Resources Building – Black Elk Building (7500 Soaring Eagle Blvd).
On the spot interviews and offers:
- Vacanies in the following:
- Bartender
- Call center agent
- Cashier
- Custodial
- Guest room attendant
- House keeper
- Key booth attendant
- Laundry attendant
- Line server
- Security officer
- Table games dealer
- Transit driver
- Waitstaff
Bring high school diploma, resume suggested – picture ID.