Westnedge Ave. closed due to downed power line

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo is closed Tuesday morning due to a downed power line.

Both directions of Westnedge Avenue are closed between Inkster and Parkwood avenues while a Consumers Energy crew works to clear the scene, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Police said around 7:30 a.m. a telephone pole fell over, bringing down the power line. It’s unknown why the telephone pole went down.

