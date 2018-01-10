A healthy spin on your favorite comfort foods

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re all about healthy food options this time of year, so today we’ve invited one of our favorite chefs in to try out some recipes that put a healthy spin on some of our favorite comfort foods. Mark Kingshott is here, also known as the “All in One Chef”.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Recipes:

Pizza with Cauliflower Crust

Crust:

3 cups cauliflower

1 egg, beaten

1 ¼ cup mozzarella, shredded

1/3 cup grated parmesan

1 tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp crushed black pepper

1 TB chopped fresh basil

¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

¼ tsp salt

Parchment Paper

Non stick cooking spray

Directions: Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Pulse the cauliflower in a food processor until you have 3 cups of riced cauliflower. Place cauliflower rice in a microwave safe bowl with 2 TB of water, cook on high for 3 minutes until tender. Remove and let cool.

Once cool, put cauliflower in cheese cloth or a fine mesh strainer and squeeze out excess water. Place cauliflower in a bowl with remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly. Line sheet pan with parchment paper. Pour crust onto lined sheet pan and form into the shape of crust you want (square, rectangle, round). Lightly spray top with non stick cooking spray. Place in oven and bake for 15 minutes. Remove and flip crust, top with sauce, cheese and other desired toppings, bake for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and crust is crispy. Enjoy

Suggested Toppings: Ground pork with fennel seeds and garlic, pepperoni, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed peppers, mozzarella, fresh arugula(after it is cooked), fresh basil (after it is cooked).

Fresh Pizza Sauce

¼ cup diced onion

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

¼ cup dry red wine

3 roma tomatoes, chopped fine

1 ½ tsp chopped oregano

1 TB chopped basil

¼ tsp chopped rosemary

2 TB olive oil

2/3 cup vegetable or chicken stock

½ tsp aminos or soy sauce

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions: Heat olive oil in a small sauce pan at medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook until softened and onions are translucent. Add red wine, tomatoes, oregano, basil, rosemary, aminos (or soy sauce), a pinch of salt, pepper, and stock. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes until a chunky sauce is created and not too runny. Keeps for up to 1 week.

Low Carb Low Fat Corn Chowder

6 Ears of Corn, Corn removed, reserve cob for corn stock*

2 Slices of bacon, cooked, reserve bacon fat**

½ onion diced fine

4 cloves of garlic chopped

1 stalk of celery diced

3 carrots diced

2 medium potatoes, skin left on, diced

2 quarts corn stock

8 individual sprigs of fresh thyme, tied into bundle with string

2 tsp hot sauce

1 bay leaf

4 cups peeled and chopped celery root

1 leek, washed and trimmed, white and mild green parts only

1/3 to 1/2 cup skim milk

4 scallions (green onion) sliced thin

2 tsp Salt

2 tsp cracked pepper

Directions: Remove corn from cob in a large bowl. Set corn aside. Place cobs in a pot, add 2 quarts of water, let simmer on stove for 1 hour. Remove cobs, strain stock into a bowl with a fine mesh strainer

Cut bacon into 4 pieces. In a sauce pan, cover leeks and celery root with water until they are just floating. Place on stove and bring to a small boil. Once bacon is crisp, remove. Turn heat to medium high. Add onion, garlic, carrot and celery. Stir often and cook for 3 minutes. Add diced potato, corn stock, thyme, bay leaf and bring to a rolling boil but not rapid boil. Cook until carrots and potatoes are cooked (approx 15 minutes).

Once celery root is tender, drain, place in a blender or food processor, add milk and puree until smooth.

Remove bay leaf and thyme, add celery root puree and stir into pot until smooth. Bring to a light boil. Add corn, hot sauce, taste and add pinch of salt and pepper.

Ladle chowder into bowls, garnish scallions.

*if corn on cob is unavailable, use chicken stock and get 4-5 cups of frozen corn

**cook up more bacon and use as a garnish. Shredded chicken breast is another great addition as a garnish.

Chicken Sweet Potato and Apple Skillet

2 TB olive oil

1 lb chicken cut into chunks

½ cup diced onion

1 stalk celery, diced

2 cups diced sweet potatoes

2/3 cup shredded brussel sprouts

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 apple, diced, skin on (granny smith, honey crisp, Jonathon)

1 cup chicken stock

2 TB maple syrup

2 TB Dijon Mustard

1 TB apple cider vinegar

1 tsp chopped fresh thyme

½ tsp red pepper flakes

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions: Heat oil in a large skillet or saute pan on medium high. Add garlic, celery and onion. Saute until onion is translucent. Add chicken. Stir and cook for 3 minutes. Add sweet potato and brussel sprouts, cook for 3 minutes. Add syrup, mustard, vinegar, pepper flakes, thyme and chicken stock, stir, bring to a simmer. Cook until sweet potatoes are tender and liquid reduces to a syrup like consistence. Add apples, season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot.

