Ada Township publisher nixes book after pastor sex assault

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A publisher based in Ada Township has canceled plans to print a book by a Tennessee pastor who admitted to sexually assaulting a teenager decades ago.

Bethany House and Baker Publishing Group have cancelled publication of the Andy Savage book The Ridiculously Good Marriage. It may remain on various retail web sites for a short time until those sites update. — Bethany House (@bethany_house) January 8, 2018

Christian publisher Bethany House and Baker Publishing Group announced the decision on Twitter Monday, a day after author Andy Savage confessed to the assault during a church service that was also posted on YouTube.

The victim said she was a senior in high school and 17 years old when Savage sexually assaulted her during a drive home from his church in Texas in 1998.

NBC affiliate WBBH reports the author’s request for forgiveness got a standing ovation from members of his Memphis megachurch. However, Nexstar affiliate WATN reported some church members were calling for Savage to step down.

Savage’s book, “The Ridiculously Good Marriage” was slated for release in July.

