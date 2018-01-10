Big second half rally nets Hope another rivalry win





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College rallied on its home floor to defeat rival Calvin 77-72 Wednesday night at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Wednesday night’s game marked the teams’ 197th meeting.

The Dutch trailed by as many as 14 in the first half. In the second half, trailing by 12 and the shot clock winding down, Dante Hawkins hit a three-pointer fading into his own bench. That sparked the comeback. Hawkins had 21 points.

With the game tied at 69, Hope’s Dennis Towns threw up a high-arcing jumper that banked in to beat the shot clock. The home crowd erupted and the Dutch never trailed to the final buzzer.

==Watch game highlights above.==

Towns had 8 points and 10 rebounds. Jason Beckman led Hope with 25 points. Preston Granger added 15 points.

Calvin had a more than spirited effort on its side. The Knights were led by Austin Bykerk, who scored 15 points. Derrick DeVries and Jason Walter each added 14 points.

Hope improves to 8-6 (2-1). Calvin drops to 5-9 (1-2).

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

