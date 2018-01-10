Bus crash sends 2 Portage students to hospital

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two children were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus in Portage Wednesday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 1900 E. Centre Avenue near Portage Road, according to a Portage Department of Public Safety news release.

Police said the Portage Public School bus struck a car that was trying to turn on to Centre Avenue from a driveway. Portage Central Elementary students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Fourteen children complained of minor injuries, but two children were taken to the hospital for observation, the release said.

The driver of the car was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

