Calling all brides to be: a special you won’t want to miss!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A woman’s wedding day is one of the biggest days of her life. For many, it’s a day you dream about for years! So on a day where you want everything to be picture perfect — the wedding dress is no exception!

Whether the bride-to-be dreams of elegance, sophistication or glitz and glam, America’s Bride is where it all begins.

For all the brides-to-be… here’s a special you won’t want to miss. Any bride who purchases a gown for $1,000.00 or more throughout the month of January will receive a free tropical honeymoon, good to use until December 31st, 2020 at a 4 or 5 star resort.

** Disclaimer: Dress must be paid in full by the end of January 2018.

You can find all the details and schedule a personal dress fitting by visiting their website.

America’s Bride

746 4 Mile Rd NW

Grand Rapids, MI, 49544

info@AmericasBride.us

844-USA-GOWN

Link: https://www.americasbride.us/

