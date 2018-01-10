GRPD investigating deadly stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after a stabbing in Grand Rapids Tuesday night.
It happened outside a home in the 1200 block of Hovey Street.
Grand Rapids Police say they found a man in his 40’s lying outside with multiple stab wounds around 11:45 Tuesday night. He died at the scene.
A woman her 20’s was arrested and is being interviewed.
Police say the suspect and victim had a domestic relationship.
This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak throughout the morning for live reports