GRPD investigating deadly stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after a stabbing in Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

It happened outside a home in the 1200 block of Hovey Street.

Grand Rapids Police say they found a man in his 40’s lying outside with multiple stab wounds around 11:45 Tuesday night. He died at the scene.

A woman her 20’s was arrested and is being interviewed.

Police say the suspect and victim had a domestic relationship.

