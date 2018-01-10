GRPD seeking tips to identify CSC suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in generating leads to identify a suspect in a criminal sexual conduct investigation.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 in the 4200 block of Oak Park Drive SE.

Police said the suspect pointed a gun at the female victim and proceeded to sexually assault her before fleeing on foot.

He is described by police as a 6-foot-3, 160-pound black male between the ages of 21 and 23 years old with short black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark-colored jacket with blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Police said the handgun was described as a larger framed black semi-automatic.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3422 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

