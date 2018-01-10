Calhoun Co. added to hepatitis A outbreak area

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County has been added to the state’s designated hepatitis A outbreak area.

Inclusion in the outbreak district means the state will be keeping a closer eye on what’s going on in Calhoun County and there will be more coordination to fight the spread of the disease there.

According to data posted on the state health department’s website, there have been two confirmed cases of hepatitis A in Calhoun County, the lowest number of any county in the outbreak area.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the number of confirmed cases since Aug. 1, 2016 is now 658, most of which have been in southeast Michigan. Eighty-two percent of cases have required hospitalization, which health officials say is a high rate. Twenty-two cases have proved fatal.

Most of the cases have been in Macomb and Wayne counties and the city of Detroit. In November, the Calhoun County Public Health Department said one county resident had been diagnosed with the disease. It also noted two other people diagnosed with hepatitis A in Calhoun County lived in southeast Michigan. Kent and Van Buren counties have each had one case.

>>Online: Calhoun County Public Health Department on hepatitis A outbreak

Health officials say it looks like the disease is spreading directly from person to person or through drug use.

The two best ways to fight the outbreak are to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly and to get vaccinated. Health officials say the following groups are at the highest risk to contract the disease and should get vaccinated:

Persons who: are homeless or in transient living, are incarcerated, use/have used injection and non-injection illegal drugs, have close contact, care for, or live with someone who has hepatitis A, have sex with someone with hepatitis A, travelers to countries with high or medium rates of hepatitis A, have a chronic liver disease, such as cirrhosis, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C, persons who have clotting factor disorders, or persons who work with the high risk populations listed above (e.g., healthcare workers, jail staff, etc.),

Men who have sex with men.

Food handlers: Food handlers are not inherently at higher risk for getting Hepatitis A. However, given food handlers serve large numbers of people and Hepatitis A can be spread through contaminated food or water, food handlers are recommended to be vaccinated.

Children are vaccinated routinely, but most adults haven’t gotten the inoculation.

If you have insurance and are seeking vaccination, you should contact your health provider. If you don’t have insurance, you can contact the Calhoun County Public Health Department at 269.969.6363 for options. The health department is also offering longer clinic hours, which can always be found on its website.

Hepatitis A attacks the liver. It can cause fatigue, fever, nausea or loss of appetite, abdominal pain, joint pain, and jaundice. Most people recover, but some cases can advance to liver failure and death. If you think you’ve been exposed to hepatitis A or start showing symptoms, call your doctor immediately.

