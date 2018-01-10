Housing, restaurant slated for Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new development is starting to take shape on Grand Rapids’ bustling Medical Mile.

Third Coast Development says excavation is already underway for Midtown CityZen. The four-story development at 637 Michigan Street NE is expected to include 44 living units and a ground floor restaurant.

Developers stressed all of the living spaces will be affordably priced to include people and families making 80 percent of the area median income, which is considered moderate-income households by Grand Rapids’ standards. Under the guidelines posted on the city’s website, that would mean an income of $53,050 for a four-person household.

The development will be located between Benson and Grand avenues, where developers say vacant homes once stood.

Those interested in leasing a space can find more information on Third Coast Development’s website. Midtown CityZen is expected to open this fall.

