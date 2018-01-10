No injuries in Grand Haven school bus crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A student was ticketed after pulling into the path of a school bus and causing a crash in front of Grand Haven High School Wednesday morning.

The crash along Ferris Street west of US-31 happened around 7:30 a.m.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the 16-year-old driver told deputies he didn’t see the bus before making a left turn into the school’s entrance. The bus slammed into the passenger’s side of his vehicle.

There were 32 students on the bus at the time of the crash. There were no reported injuries.

The teen was cited for failing to yield to a school bus.

