Quick January thaw retreats, Arctic air returns





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Our foggy January thaw comes to an end Thursday night and the slushy wet snow will turn to ice by Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the fog continues — dense at times — until that cold air returns. Watch for near-zero visibility Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The fog is out as soon as the Arctic front arrives Thursday night. Much drier air will end the problem.

The record high for Grand Rapids on Jan. 11 is 55 degrees. That record, which was set in 1980, is certainly in jeopardy; our forecast high is 54.

The cold air sticks around all next week, though snow chances aren’t significant aside from lake-effect snow.

