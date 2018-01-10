Quick January thaw retreats, Arctic air returns

Grand Haven, Lake Michigan
The pier at Grand Haven on Jan. 8, 2018.


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Our foggy January thaw comes to an end Thursday night and the slushy wet snow will turn to ice by Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the fog continues — dense at times — until that cold air returns. Watch for near-zero visibility Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Map: The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory.

The fog is out as soon as the Arctic front arrives Thursday night. Much drier air will end the problem.

Graph: After near-record temps Thursday, a major cooldown arrives Friday.

The record high for Grand Rapids on Jan. 11 is 55 degrees. That record, which was set in 1980, is certainly in jeopardy; our forecast high is 54.

The cold air sticks around all next week, though snow chances aren’t significant aside from lake-effect snow.

