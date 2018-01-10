Retired Muskegon Co. sheriff’s sgt. dies of cancer

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A retired Muskegon County sheriff’s sergeant has died after a battle with cancer.

The sheriff’s office posted Wednesday evening on its Facebook page that Patrick Herremans was with his family when he died.

“Please keep Pat’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the post read in part.

According to a GoFundMe account created in January 2017 to help cover his medical expenses, Herremans had esophageal cancer that spread to his lymphatic system.

He GoFundMe account said Herremans served his community for more than 20 years. He leaves behind two sons.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

