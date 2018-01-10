Search for home invasion suspect closes Kzoo Co. roadway

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to avoid a section of West D Avenue north of Kalamazoo as they respond to an active crime scene.

Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office sent out an alert to residents in Cooper and Alamo townships about the situation.

The undersheriff tells 24 Hour News 8 that authorities are responding to an active home invasion and the suspect has not yet been caught. However, the alert to residents says the situation is “currently stable.”

Residents are urged to avoid the area of West D Avenue between Douglas Avenue and North 14th Street, which is shut down at this time.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene to find out more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

