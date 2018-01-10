Waverly Rd. closed in Holland due to deadly crash

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of Waverly Road is closed in Holland Wednesday due to a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.

Northbound Waverly Road is closed between 24th and 32nd streets, Ottawa County dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Dispatchers confirmed it’s a fatal crash, but didn’t release any additional information.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 throughout the morning for updates.

